This is a part of the Pop Galerie-series which was broadcasted on ARTE in the year 2000. This Specials is well worth watching and includes lots of rare footage from all over the years in KISS story both with and without make-up. Classic footage from KISS' 1980 German tour can be seen as well as more recent appearances from Detroit Rock City movie premiere. It took the producers almost one year in research and half year in the making.