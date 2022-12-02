Not Available

With the KISS 2020 Goodbye show, the band wanted to go BIG, even by their own notoriously grandiose standards. They've prepared one of the most elaborate stage production livestream experiences of the Covid-era! The stage is 250-foot long and will be filmed with more than 50 cameras with 4K resolution and 360-degree views. As one of the greatest metal and hard rock bands of all times, KISS are bringing to their fans the pyrotechnics show of the year, securing a Guinness world record in the process and proving, once again, that KISS never does anything small. This amazing show and free pre-show will be brought directly into your living room live from Atlantis in Dubai on December 31st!