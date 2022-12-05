Kiss Cam! - Come on Kiss Me Again!

Not Available

The inspiration for this romantic film is the "Kiss Cam" carried out at sporting events in which a couple selected from the crowd by a TV camera must kiss for all to see. At the helm is Matsumoto Hana whose A Midsummer Dream was screened at the Yubari International Fantastic Film Festival 2015. One day, shy Hashiguchi Kai (Hayama Shono) is dumped by his girlfriend Saya (Hotta Akane). Meanwhile at work, he gets into an additional bind when he is ordered to transfer to a subsidiary. That subsidiary is a strange company which deals in romance consulting.