Kiss harggayo

Song Yeon-Hwa, a reporter of a weekly entertainment magazine, is 27 years old. Though she is almost kissed by her boy friend several times, she has refused without particular reasons. Then she lost her boy friend. Now knowing her shilly-shally is the reason of her lost love, Song Yeon-Hwa loses daily rhythm all in a furry. One day Han Kyeong-Hyeon, who seems to be a playboy, came to work with her as a photographer. Seating next seat Kyeong-Hyeon nags her chattering all kinds of things and wedging in every occasion. Yeon-Hwa, who suffers from aftermath of lost love, submits resignation with a burst due to nagging and scolding of editor-in-chief.