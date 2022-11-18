Not Available

Kiss Live at Rock Am Ring on their Sonic Boom over Europe Tour. Songs: Modern Day Delilah / Cold Gin / Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll / Firehouse / Say Yeah / Deuce / Crazy Crazy Nights / Calling Dr. Love / Shock Me / Guitar and Drum Solos (Tommy Thayer / Eric Singer) / I'm an Animal / 100,000 Years / Bass Solo (Gene spits blood and flies) / I Love It Loud / Love Gun / Black Diamond / Detroit Rock City / Beth (acoustic with Eric Singer on vocals) / Lick It Up / Shout It Out Loud / I Was Made for Lovin' You / God Gave Rock 'n' Roll to You II / Rock and Roll All Nite