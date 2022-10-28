Kiss - Live In Nurburgring

Not Available

Kiss is one of the legendary groups in the history of Hard Rock. They have millions of fans around the world and about 100 million records sold. KISS confirms why they are the best in the scene for almost four decades, in a presentation that made ​​history, wowing an audience of more than 85 thousand people in the show held in Nurburgring, Germany in 2010. Over nearly two hours, do a tour of her biggest hits like "Let me go" "Rocknroll", "Firehouse", "Love Gun", "Deuce", "Calling Dr. Love", "Detroit Rock City" and as extra surprise, a cover of Led Zeppelin "Whole lotta Love".