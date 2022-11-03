Not Available

Ten years in the making, KISS Loves You is a film that began back in 1994 when the band KISS was at a career low and KISS fans around the world were starting tribute bands, uniting at unofficial KISS Conventions and growing increasingly more nostalgic for the 70's era classic KISS line-up. The zeitgeist exhibited at these conventions was not lost on the band and in 1996 they responded, rising up like a grease painted phoenix into a new era of success. On the surface, KISS fans got exactly what they longed for, but for some the return of their idols brought unexpected consequences. KISS Loves You follows a few KISS fans along the way.