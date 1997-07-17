1997

Kiss Me, Guido

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 1997

Studio

Redeemable Features

When he discovers his girlfriend having sex with his brother, Frankie (Scotti) decides to head to Manhattan, leaving his Bronx pizza shop forever for the fame and fortune of show business. But before stardom, he needs a place to stay. Looking in the personals, he notices GWM. And thinking it "Guy with Money," he heads to the Village and the apartment of gay actor Warren (Barrile), who's in desperate need of this month's rent.

Cast

Anthony DeSandoPino
Molly PriceMeryl
Craig ChesterTerry
Domenick LombardozziJoey Chips
Jennifer EspositoDebbie

