Kiss Me Harder

At the center of the story is an amateur female choir of the city of Tikhvin. Each of her participants is an ordinary woman who in everyday life is completely unrelated to the scene. One of them is a seller in a store, someone is engaged in garbage collection, and someone does work as a loader to provide shelter and food. But all of them are united by a love of music and a hope for a brighter future. The arrival of the Italian delegation in the city becomes a real glimpse among the gray everyday life of our heroines, and their dreams at that moment seem even more illusory.