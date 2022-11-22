Kiss Me If You Dare

Not Available

While on an exploratory research trip into the jungles of South America, the beautiful Teresa Burns in bitten by a strange creature. Upon returning home Teresa starts to change - she is more aggressive, with heightened senses and an uncontrollable passion. The mysterious bite has inflicted her with the lust of a wild woman and the killer kiss of a demon. Teresa's boyfriend Paul is detained as the prime suspect of several mysterious murders. He informs the police about his girlfriend's strange behavior since their return and that it is she who is responsible for the murders. As Teresa's passion grows stronger, so does her bloodlust. Soon the demons within her take over, pushing her to the edge of sanity.