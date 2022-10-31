Kiss Mo 'Ko

Not Available

Clarisse is neglected by her boyfriend James. Together with her friends Dindi and Cynthia they create an imaginary suitor complete with a name- Aaron Nakpil. Clarisse's plan works too well. It turns out that there is a real Aaron Nakpil with all the qualifications they wished for in an imaginary suitor. Clarisse's concludes it fate but Aaron is not willing to give up his current girlfriend for her. Until Aaron's girlfriend dumps him. He then takes up a friend's challenge to transform Clarisse into a cool campus figure.