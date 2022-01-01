Kiss: Monster Tour in Zurich

Not Available

The Monster World Tour was a concert tour by the American hard rock group Kiss in support of their 20th studio album, Monster. Fresh off the heels of the recent success of The Tour with Mötley Crüe and the second annual KISS Kruise, the tour officially began on November 7, 2012 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Kiss played shows in Australia for the first time since 2008, and Europe, including a few festivals in June. They played their longest Canadian tour to date in July through early August with a few US concerts following after, including a show at ArenaBowl XXVI in Orlando, Florida. They played in Japan for the first time since 2006 in October 2013.