Nova, a rising TV personality, after declaring that all handsome men in L.A. are gay, falls for a hunky stranger who is totally smitten with her - so she thinks. Her sexy stranger disappears without a trace. Her grief over unexplained deaths in her social circle is only made worse when we find that she is carrying the stranger's baby. The plot thickens and the anxiety is great as Nova struggles to find out who this stranger is and why he is stalking her.