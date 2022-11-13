Kiss of Frankenstein

Not Available

Performed by my graduate students at the San Francisco Art Institute, this one act play that I had written gets the best production values that $500 can afford. Shot in a large can company, we actually pre-recorded the dialogue in the "can" as the only quiet room in the facility was the toilet. The actors then went onstage to mouth the dialogue, which was piped into the P.A. system. Nobody could really memorize all that verbiage for the three hour shooting schedule we were assigned every Thursday afternoon so it worked out pretty well and the thing should be viewed as a sort of puppet show as their jaws do drop now and then to the words. This was also planned as a major, star vehicle for Linda Martinez, an Iowa pie-maker with aspirations toward more dubious delights.