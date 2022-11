Not Available

Go backstage for an in-depth interview with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, two of the founding members of legendary glam rockers Kiss. During the 1990 tour for their album "Hot in the Shade," the pair discusses the band and life on the road. The two also hint at a reunion of the group's original lineup, makeup and all. Later, in an interview from 1992, Stanley opens up about the death of Kiss drummer Eric Carr and the band's album "Revenge."