Kiss: Rock the Nation Live

KISS fans have been largely divided into two camps. On one side you've got the purists who are fans of the original line up (Paul, Gene, Ace, and Peter), and may or may not tolerate any of the other line-ups (and if they do tolerate any of the other line-ups, they always preface any conversation with, "Of course, the original line-up is the only REAL KISS"). On the other side you've got the fans who want the best available players to play alongside Paul and Gene. They weren't really happy when the Reunion happened back in '96 as the Revenge line-up was incredibly strong and vibrant musically.