Kiss the Bride

Thomas and Robin are deeply in love and ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Nothing will stop this wedding from happening, not even overprotective feuding mothers, a missing father, and a mischievous teenage sister. However, this couple is about to face their biggest challenge. While Robin believes she is marrying the perfect man, Thomas is consumed with guilt about a past infidelity. The not-so-perfect couple s love for each other is put to the test in this irresistibly genuine comedy about love, commitment and the power of forgiveness.
View Full Cast >