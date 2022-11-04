Kiss: The Ultimate Kissology Volume I

Not Available

The ultimate Kissology is a fan made alternative to the official Kissology DVD set. The ultimate Kissology contains footage that were not used on the official Kissology set as well as different versions of concerts found on Kissology. Highlights on The ultimate Kissology 1 : Live in Anaheim 76 (first big show, not included on Kissology), Cobo hall 77 (concert not included on Kissology - amazing version), Kiss on midnight special 75 (3 songs - "black diamond" is in perfect quality), 5 songs from 3rd night Detroit 1976.