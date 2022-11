Not Available

X-treme Close Up features the history, facts and stories of American hard rock band Kiss, up to the time of filming in 1992.[1] The video features vintage concert footage, interviews and videos from the early beginnings in the early 1970s to the early 1990s. It was released on August 18, 1992. The video has been praised for its informative nature, and gives the viewer an inside look at the iconic band. It was certified Platinum in the US