Kissan movie tells Balaraman Thampuran is the feudal lord who rules the roost in Thekkeppatt Kovilakam. He is the personification of all that is evil with the feudal system. He is cruel and treats the peasants as his personal slaves, making them work on his farm lands for a pittance. Devan (Biju Menon) who is the son of Savithri who also belongs to the Kovilakam. He has just returned after higher studies in London. As per family tradition he is to marry the daughter of Balaraman. Devan believes all men are equal and must not be segregated along the lines of cast or creed. He renews friendship with Velu (Kalabhavan MAni) who is his childhood playmate, who belongs to the lowly Dalit class.