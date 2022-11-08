Kissho Tennyo

1958

A story about Sayoko Kano, a junior high school student, who is believed to be a descendent of an Indian goddess. Sayoko is a kind of femme fatale, who uses her supernatural power to control people, especially men. While in the original manga Sayoko is represented as a femme fatale always surrounded by men, the film will focus on the friendship between Sayoko and her friend Yuiko Asai, both now on their first year at university.