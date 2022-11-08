1958

Kissho Tennyo

    A story about Sayoko Kano, a junior high school student, who is believed to be a descendent of an Indian goddess. Sayoko is a kind of femme fatale, who uses her supernatural power to control people, especially men. While in the original manga Sayoko is represented as a femme fatale always surrounded by men, the film will focus on the friendship between Sayoko and her friend Yuiko Asai, both now on their first year at university.

    		Motoki Fukami
    		Mikako Ichikawa
    		Ryo Katsuji
    		Yuika Motokariya
    		Anne Suzuki
    		Kanji Tsuda

