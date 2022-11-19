Kissi Se Na Kehna

Not Available

Kailashpati is a widower, and father of an only son, Ramesh. He feels that his son has come of age, and must get married. He goes to see a number of young ladies for him, but is disappointed with them, as he feels they are too modern, speak English, and listen to foreign music. He feels that Ramesh will be better off marrying a non-English speaking lady, preferably from a small village. But the predicament of Ramesh is that he is already in love with Ramola, a very well qualified, English speaking Doctor, and he knows fully well that she will not be approved by his dad. So Ramesh, Ramola and Lalaji concocts a plot, making Ramola masquerade as a naive, non-English speaking village belle, with hilarious and unpredictable results.