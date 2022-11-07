Kissin in Tokyo

Not Available

Pianist Yevgeny Kissin recorded live at the Suntory Hall in Tokyo on May 12th, 1987. Kissin's musicality, the depth and poetic quality of his interpretations have put him in the forefront of today's pianists. He makes regular recital tours of Europe, America and Asia to sold-out houses. He has performed with all the leading orchestras of the world under such conductors as Abbado, Ashkenazy, Barenboim, Davis, Gergiev, Giulini, Jansons, Karajan, Levine, Maazel, Muti, Ozawa, Solti, Svetlanov and Temirkanov. Kissin has also performed chamber music with Martha Argerich, Gidon Kremer, James Levine, Alexander Knyazev, Mischa Maisky, Thomas Quasthoff, Isaac Stern and others.