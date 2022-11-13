Kissing Miranda

Not Available

Raul has to cancel his wedding after his friend and colleague, Gib, has convinced Miranda, the mail-order bride from Mexico, that a marriage between perfect strangers is a bad idea. Miranda moves in with Gib, because she has nowhere else to go, and because they kind of like each other. But Gib has promised to marry Nancy, his long-standing lover, who also happens to be his and Raul's boss. Will he disappoint her? To make things complicated, the immigration police shows up, and it seems that Miranda will have to leave the country against her will.