Kissinger

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Over the past two years, Chimerica Media have been given exclusive and unparalleled access to conduct a series of interviews with Henry Kissinger and to film him on a series of foreign trips to China, Israel and Russia. This feature documentary will combine excerpts from the extensive interviews with extraordinary contemporary archive. The result will be a unique insight into the mind and personality of the man who, more than any other single individual, shaped the foreign policy of the United States - not only during his time in office, but afterwards, when he continued to act as consigliere to successive presidents as well as to governments around the world.

Cast

