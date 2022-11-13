Kissology: The Ultimate KISS Collection Vol. 2 (1978-1991)

Not Available

KISS have always had an approach to their fans that on the one hand could be seen as ridiculously crass and on the other as truly generous. And this release, with its three expertly mastered and crammed DVDs--issued with three separate bonus discs--could easily support either view. The second installment in KISS's Kissology DVD series will sort out the casual fans from the true members of the KISS Army. The material included here, after all, begins in 1978, when the band released four separate solo albums at once and their massive popularity began to wane. It continues on through the controversial makeup-free period and ends in '91, as KISS struggled to cope with the ascendancy of grunge over the hair metal style they'd experienced a second boom with. The concert films are pretty great, but the full-length Tom Snyder Tomorrow show appearance is flat-out brilliant,