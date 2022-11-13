Not Available

Kissology: The Ultimate KISS Collection Vol. 3 (1992-2000)

THE KISSOLOGY series continues with this third collection of material from the Kiss archives. Volume three is mostly comprised of live material, with five full-length concerts included. One of these shows is a real treat for collectors, as it dates back to 1973, and is the first time the band was ever captured playing in full make-up. Also featured is an appearance on MTV's popular UNPLUGGED show from 1995, which saw the original line-up of the band performing together for the first time since 1979. With a total run time approaching 10 hours, this collection should keep Kiss fanatics more than happy until the next volume in the series arrives.

