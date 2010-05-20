In the harsh terrain of the Mexican desert, a mortally wounded man is left for dead in the heat of the desert sun. This is Jay. Once a street smart, carefree young guy. Now, a wanted man. As death looms, the only thing that keeps him alive is the quest to find the love of his life, Natasha. A woman betrothed to another man, but surely destined for Jay. A woman who comes into his life like a bolt of lightning and changes it forever.
|Kabir Bedi
|Bob
|Kangana Ranaut
|Gina
|Steven Michael Quezada
|Cop
|Ivan Brutsche
|Border Patrol
|Luce Rains
|Bounty Hunter
|Camme Tyla
|News Reporter
