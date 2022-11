Not Available

Black kites soar on thermals along the Kamo river in Kyoto. Flags billow. Cacti spin. Plum trees blossom. Pigeons make love atop a clock. Friends chat by the riverside. Filmed February/March 2019 on a single 40 year old cartridge of Kodachrome Super 8 and hand-developed in Caffenol. The film was heavily fogged, but there are some (real) images.