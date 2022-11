Not Available

Everything changes in the life of the fifteen-year-old hunter Leshka with the advent of an extraordinary girl "from the computer" who fascinates him. The love of the protagonist in such a distant image for him, the blurry silhouette of a beautiful stranger, prompts him to take the most daring act in life - to embark on a dangerous journey through the raging waters of the Bering Strait towards an unknown world in order to find his love.