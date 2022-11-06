Not Available

The first project comes from Chloe Sevigny. In her directorial debut, Sevigny has adapted short story Kitty, about a girl who dreams of becoming a kitten and eventually finds herself transformed into one. The short film stars Ione Skye (Say Anything) and Lee Meriwether (Barnaby Jones). Cinematographer Seamus McGarvey (Atonement) also has signed onto the project, which is being produced by Christina Piovesan of First Generation Films and Lizzie Nastro in collaboration with executive producers Tidal and Refinery29.