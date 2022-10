Not Available

Kitty returns with her highly anticipated new show and this time she answers all the difficult questions. What's wrong with teenagers? Why are babies so angry? What snack foods should be avoided when dating? Should cabaret be outlawed? When did rappers start hating on ladies? Is it okay to take hot beverages into the dunny can? Is dunny can an acceptable term for toilet? What makes ham so delicious? Which religion is best for me? And of course, are all women who own cats mental?