In Nelson, New Zealand, twelve-year-old Ben (Edward Hall) plans to build the race winning Kiwi Flyer for this years trolley derby. But Ben's dream is shattered when his father is killed in a car accident returning home with the newly built trolley. When cocky class-mate Shannon (Myer van Gosliga) and his thuggish boy-racer older brother Shane (Doug Colling) who will stop at nothing to retain the trophy insult Ben's late dad, Ben is determined to enter the race and uphold the memory of his father. However when he is banned from the derby by his mother Karen (Tandi Wright), he must get help from his mechanically-minded mate Jeff (Tikirau Hathaway), his teacher Mr Lumsden (Dai Henwood) and the racing wheels he bought with money borrowed from the school loan sharks, Stewie (Matt French) and Slug (David DeThierry), so he can secretly build his own Kiwi Flyer and win the race. (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2131556/synopsis?ref_=tt_ov_pl)