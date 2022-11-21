Kizhake Pogum Rail

Not Available

A young budding writer is shunned by his village for his lack of skills to do ordinary jobs. He meets a new innocent girl in the village and they both understand each other. Howevevr the villagers' narrow-minded attitudes, traditions and customs seperate the lovers and they have to fight the system if they have any chance of living together. Set against the back-drop of a small village adjoining a rail track, Kizhakke pogum Rayil(Train heading East) is a gem from BharathiRaaja's repertoire.