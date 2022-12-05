Kizu to Okite 3

Not Available

This is the sequel to the previous work Kizu to Okite 2 one year ago. Anzai Mikoto came to a jazz club operated by Sinkai Yuuzi, to listen to the performance of Pianist Namura Miyako, who had been in love with him since she was young. However, one day, Mishima went to the jazz club. He listened to Miyako's performance and fell in love with her soon. He had been pursuing Miyako since then. Miyako gradually felt attracted to Mishima too. Anzai noticed some of her strange behaviors, and asked his team member to investigate...