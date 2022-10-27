Not Available

Kizumonogatari II: Passionate Blood

  • Fantasy
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

SHAFT

"I think it's about time I talked about Kiss-Shot-Acerola-Orion Heart-Under-Blade. I believe it's something I have to do. I met her in the spring break between my second and third years of high school. That meeting had such impact and was also quite devastating."

Cast

Hiroshi KamiyaKoyomi Araragi (voice)
Takahiro SakuraiMeme Oshino (voice)
Maaya SakamotoKiss-Shot Acerola-Orion Heart-Under-Blade (voice)
Masashi EbaraDramaturgy (voice)
Yui HorieTsubasa Hanekawa (voice)
Miyu IrinoEpisode (voice)

