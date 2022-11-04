Kjære Kamera(t)

Not Available

Drama Series in four sections that tell a serious story in a humorous way. 15 year old Maja ( Idun Krøvel ) discovers that she has a father no one has told her about . She travels halfway across the country to get in touch with him . But she is as secretive as their guardians , and she will not tell anyone about what plans she has . A movies about the search for identity , love, friendship , jealousy and generational contrasts - universal problems in a typical Norwegian coastal environment of our time.