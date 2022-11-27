Kkangchi 2

Not Available

'Junsu' a bumpkin who hates studying 'Seon-taek' a bumpkin who hates to go to the army 'Cheol-woo' a bumpkin who has nothing to do The so-called "Righteous Bully" trio decides to go to Seoul with their mother's secret money. They arrived in Seoul, filled with dreams of a bumpkin, but on the verge of losing their money in front of their eyes. To make matters worse, they reunite with their senior, 'Man-su', and gets caught up in an entangling case that becomes out of control. The "Kkangchi" trio from Gyeongsang-do takes over Seoul!