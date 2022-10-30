Not Available

Take a rare look into the lives of modern day Klu Klux Klan (KKK) members with KKK: Beneath the Hood. The special includes in-depth interviews from KKK leaders, including associates of the largest surviving organizations who reveal their true identities and open up about their lives and beliefs as Klan members. With the help of photojournalist Anthony Karen, who has chronicled the KKK for numerous years, Discovery Channel gains access to current members and no topic is off limits, including the Klan’s cross burning ceremonies. Filmmakers also go inside the home of KKK members Rev. Thomas Robb, his daughter Rachel and her children to give viewers an inside look at a klan family.