The action of the film takes place in distant harsh times, in the era of warring clans. But one day Tomoron Toyona from the "Birds" clan decided to put an end to the bloody war by organizing a big ysyah-friendship. The main prize of ysyakh is the beloved daughter of Tomoron Toyon. The one who first gets into the little bird - the symbol of the clan, will take a lovely girl to wife. But before an important event, under mysterious circumstances, the beauty is kidnapped.