كل هذا الحب

Not Available

Nassif al-Leithi is a very loyal merchant for business colleague Hussein Zahran. Hussein Zahran was surprised by the betrayal of his wife and killed her. Nassif al-Leithi promises that his son Hussein will take care of his son Kamal while he is in prison. He dies in prison. Kamal grows up and works in the company of his father's friend Nasif. One of his sons, but the good treatment changed abruptly when Nasif noticed that his young daughter Wafa was fully impressed, refusing to share their marriage