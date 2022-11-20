KL Menjerit 1

Not Available

Ku Izham is a lonely, quiet guy, trying to adjust to life working in Kuala Lumpur. Whilst he has found a job and has quite a stable life, he does not feel content. Until one day…. he meets a beautiful naïve girl Khatijah, a lonely girl who has a secret so deep that she takes drugs to forget her past. Ku doesn’t know of her shady past and thinks that he has found one good thing in his miserable life. He goes back to his hometown and tries to convince his best friend, Shahrul to come to KL with him. Shahrul refuses, wanting to stay in Perlis rather than face the hectic life of the city. Ku is disappointed but keeps trying to persuade Shahrul, even though deep down he is not too sure why he is lying about this so called “good life” in the city.