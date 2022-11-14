Klara i volshebnyy drakon

Not Available

Once in a thousand years a fairy dragon appears in a fairy-tale world. Due to the exceptional rarity of the dragon, the forces of evil are abducted to use its magic. By chance, they lose the dragon. Two friends find him - a cheerful raccoon and a grouchy gnome. Friends go on a long journey to bring the dragon home. On their way, they will meet a girl Clara and her assistants - three funny monkeys. Clara helps the gnome and raccoon save the dragon in order to find out the secret of his past. Overcoming a lot of difficulties, friends find out that Clara is in much greater danger, and their adventures become more incredible.