We follow siblings on a lengthy drive, on their way to visit their grandmother in a rural hospital. They are tender, caring but ill-at-ease with each other. The girl drives, his brother (early teens) eats a bun and listens to music. Staring out the window at guardrails, round water tanks, sparsely populated hillsides. Which yoghurt should they buy? It shouldn’t contain E numbers or coloring.