قلبى دليلى

Not Available

Police are stationed at the station to catch a smuggled girl, the daughter of Basha "Laila" in the same train expected, issued a signal inadvertently was supposed to come from the smuggling girl, followed by police officers and then arrested, her father appears to discover the wrong police. She is kidnapped by the gang and the police officer gets to know her place through the phone threats made by the gang to the girl's father Pasha. After that, officer "Wahid" agrees to put "Laila" under close observation, and then the events move to a party masquerade Saher and Laila Wahid with a group of detectives, and then another group of gangsters