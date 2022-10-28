Klearchos, Marina and Short

Not Available

Thessaloniki, 2015. The mature family man Klearchos (Greek City) constantly flirted shamelessly, throwing the blame on innocent groom, Fight. In order to meet in Istanbul beautiful neighbor, Iro, used again as a cover for the groom. So while the Mahos goes City for massages and treatments in sore hand, the Klearchos agrees with his wife, Marina, to follow him secretly and perhaps has a mistress. But a twist of fate will bring the Marina, along with their daughter, Town unexpected results.