Not Available

Afrikaans version of Tom Thumb.Back in the times of King Arthur, lived a poor and infertile couple who longed for a son but remained as barren as they were poor. They invite a passing old beggar (a common theme in folklore) to take shelter in their humble home and lo and behold he turns out to be Merilin traveling in disguise. When he hears of their desire to have a son, even if was no bigger than a thumb, Merlin does a bit of magic that brings about the birth of the legendary but rather small, Klein duimpie.