Kleine Freiheit

In the metropolitan city of Hamburg, illegal immigrant Chernor (Leroy Delmar), an openly gay African youth with blond hair, makes his money by dealing drugs and dreams of one day living in Australia. Baran (Cagdas Bozkurt), meanwhile, is a Kurdish bicycle delivery boy living in constant fear of deportation, who keeps his past in a video camera. The two form a bond when they meet, and their shared struggles to survive soon develop into a relationship that is threatened when Baran loses his job.