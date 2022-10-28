Not Available

Kleinhoff Hotel

  • Drama

Pascale, married to an architect, misses her flight to London and is forced to stay in Berlin, at the Kleinhoff Hotel where she stayed as a student. Karl, a would-be revolutionary lives in the adjoining room and Pascale spies him and his ex-girl-friend through a hole. Then she follows him to a questionable place where she is arrested by the police during a revolutionists raid. When she returns to the Kleinhoff Hotel, Pascale finds Karl crying, and enters his room to console him and they have a love affair.

Cast

Bruce RobinsonKarl Axel
Werner PochathDavid
Peter KernMüller
Michele PlacidoPedro
Rodolfo Dal Pra
Corinne CléryPascale Rota

