A woman tries to remember the highlights of her life, or maybe dreams about them. Who is that woman, whose dress knows a beautiful-exiting life with kitchen utensils? We don't see the woman never intact, though we move along her body, rather along her dress, since the dress and the body can be the same. From time to time different insects appear as to laugh over the woman's innocent dreams, just as guzzling and unreliable dreams. They predict the end and death, nobody knows - through guillotine or kitchen knife.